ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India asked to bat by Afghanistan in must-win T20 World Cup game

AFP Updated 03 Nov 2021

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field against India in a crucial clash for both teams in the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The Afghans, who are second behind Group 2 leaders Pakistan and dream of making the semi-finals, have one change with Sharafuddin Ashraf coming in for the retired Asghar Afghan.

"We always prepare for both (bat or field first), but today we'll bowl first because of the dew," said Nabi. "We'll play normal cricket and go and enjoy."

India, who have lost both their group matches, need to win their remaining three matches and depend on other teams to have any chance of making their semi-finals.

"Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one," said India skipper Virat Kohli.

"Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be."

Fit-again batsman Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin make the XI in place of Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

India Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup semi final

Comments

1000 characters

India asked to bat by Afghanistan in must-win T20 World Cup game

At least 26 dead as passenger bus falls into ravine in AJK

Rupee continues to strengthen, closes at over one-month high

Over 6.2 million bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 81% year-on-year: PCGA

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer removed from court for misbehaving with judge

PM Imran directs appointment of 'facilitating officers' for overseas Pakistanis

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Pakistan captain Babar Azam reclaims top batter throne in T20I rankings

UNICEF to directly fund Afghan teachers, bypassing Taliban authorities

Sindh govt decides to challenge high court's ruling to turn Mohatta Palace into college

ECP reserves ruling on organising LG polls in Balochistan

Read more stories