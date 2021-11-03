Russian rouble steadies near mid-Oct lows; focus on US Fed meeting

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble steadied on Wednesday, hovering near its weakest level since mid-October against the dollar and the euro, as oil prices declined and investors awaited a US Federal Reserve announcement on tapering.

At 0818 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 71.42 and had gained 0.1% versus the euro, trading at 82.75.

The US Federal Reserve is in focus as the market is looking for clues on the timing of its first interest rate hike since December 2018 and the number of such increases.

The Fed is also widely expected to announce it will taper its $120 billion monthly bond-buying programme by $15 billion. Monetary tightening in the United States is likely to support the dollar, while putting pressure on the rouble.

"Stagnation looms large," said BCS Global Markets, especially amid persistently high inflation, and with an upcoming long weekend in Russia giving investors another good cause to cash in some chips.

The rouble has outperformed other emerging market currencies so far this year, but it could face downside pressure from risk aversion as players usually tend to lower risk exposure ahead of long weekends. The Moscow Exchange will be closed on Nov. 4.

Falling oil prices and the finance ministry's decision not to hold any OFZ treasury bond auctions on Wednesday were creating a negative backdrop for the rouble, which could test the 72.5 mark to the greenback, said Promsvyazbank analysts in a note.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.7% at $83.27 a barrel, putting pressure on Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.7% to 1,837.6 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1% lower at 4,165.9 points.

Mercury Retail Group on Wednesday announced the indicative price range for its Moscow initial public offering (IPO), implying a market capitalisation of $12-$13 billion, amid a flurry of Russian IPO activity.