ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
NETSOL 113.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,930 Increased By ▲ 11.71 (0.24%)
BR30 21,856 Increased By ▲ 471.55 (2.21%)
KSE100 47,147 Increased By ▲ 33.65 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,322 Decreased By ▼ -20.69 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand firms; focus on local polls results, Fed meeting

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand rose in early trade on Wednesday, but hovered near an eight-month low hit in the previous session on some caution ahead of an update on municipal elections results and the outcome of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 15.4100 against the dollar, 0.26% firmer than its previous close. The currency fell to 15.4925 on Tuesday, its weakest since early March.

Vote counting after Monday's local poll was still underway and the electoral commission was expected to provide updated results later in the day.

Partial results showed on Tuesday that voter support for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) was set to drop below 50% for the first time since it ended white minority rule in 1994.

Market focus was also on the result of the Fed meeting, as investors looked to assess how the US central bank plans to combat rising inflation and ease worries about economic recovery.

The Fed on Wednesday is expected to approve plans to scale back its $120 billion monthly bond-buying program put in place to help the economy during the pandemic. Investors will also be focused on commentary about interest rates and how sustained the recent surge in inflation is.

"Ahead of this, the local unit is likely to trade cautiously, as has been the case of late," Nedbank analysts said in a note.

Higher rates in developed countries often drain capital away from higher-yielding but riskier emerging markets such as South Africa, weighing on their currencies.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was up 1.5 basis points to 9.645% in early deals.

rand

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa's rand firms; focus on local polls results, Fed meeting

Emergency LNG tender issued?

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Three sectors: €129m financial co-op pact inked with Germany

Read more stories