ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 113.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,928 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (0.19%)
BR30 21,734 Increased By ▲ 349.6 (1.63%)
KSE100 47,122 Increased By ▲ 9.15 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,301 Decreased By ▼ -42.16 (-0.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Volkswagen invests in EU-backed energy transformation fund

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen is expanding its green strategy by investing in an EU-backed fund to jointly back technology firms in the field of energy transformation.

The carmaker, which has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050, said on Wednesday it had entered a strategic partnership with EIT InnoEnergy and will become a shareholder in the EU-backed venture.

The move is in line with other steps by Volkswagen, which in September unveiled plans to set up its own 300 million euro ($348 million) venture capital fund to invest in decarbonisation projects and start-ups in the field.

"The idea is simply to use InnoEnergy as an additional way to find interesting enterprises and support them in scaling up their business models," said Jens Wiese, Volkswagen's head of group M&A, investment advisory and partnerships.

VW aims to become the world's largest seller of electric vehicles by the middle of the decade and has outlined plans to build six large battery cell factories with partners in Europe by the end of the decade.

EIT InnoEnergy has already invested 560 million euros ($650 million) and holds stakes in about 300 groups, including Swedish battery cell maker Northvolt, steel venture H2 Green Steel, and lithium miner Vulcan Energy Resources.

Supported by the EU's European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), EIT InnoEnergy funds start-ups and companies that are active in the energy transition towards decarbonisation and away from fossil fuels.

Volkswagen did not disclose the value of the investment or the size of the stake in EIT InnoEnergy, whose owners also include Schneider Electric, TotalEnergies, Engie and EDF.

Volkswagen holds a fifth of Northvolt and, via its trucks unit Scania, has also invested in H2 Green Steel, whose backers include Mercedes-Benz, Spotify founder Daniel Ek, and Northvolt co-founder Vargas Holding.

Volkswagen

Comments

1000 characters

Volkswagen invests in EU-backed energy transformation fund

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Three sectors: €129m financial co-op pact inked with Germany

Electoral reforms: Allies put their weight behind PM

Read more stories