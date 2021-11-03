ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 113.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,928 Increased By ▲ 9.79 (0.2%)
BR30 21,738 Increased By ▲ 353.5 (1.65%)
KSE100 47,120 Increased By ▲ 6.87 (0.01%)
KSE30 18,300 Decreased By ▼ -42.69 (-0.23%)
Banks, miners drive Australia shares 1% higher

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

Australian shares rose 1% on Wednesday, taking their cue from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, while domestic miners and banks rebounded from losses recorded a day earlier to top gains in the benchmark index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1% at 7,395.8, as of 0002 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.6% lower on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures fell 0.1%.

Major indexes on Wall Street surged to record highs overnight as a strong earnings season continued to lift sentiment for equities, while investors were looking ahead to the outcome of a critical Federal Reserve meeting.

Miners, which had logged losses in four of five sessions, gained as much as 1.6% to post their biggest intraday jump since Oct. 25.

Fortescue Metals Group rose up to 3.2% and was on track to deliver its best session in more than three weeks, while peers Rio Tinto and BHP Group advanced 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Heavyweight financials gained more than 1%, with the "Big Four" banks rising between 0.7% and 1.2%.

Financial services provider AMP Ltd said it had agreed to sell its remaining 19% stake in Resolution Life's Australia business to the British company, marking the wealth manager's exit from life insurance.

Shares of AMP climbed more than 7% to notch their biggest one-day jump since late-May.

Australia's central bank took a major step on Tuesday towards unwinding extraordinary pandemic stimulus policies by abandoning an ultra-low target for bond yields and opening the door for an earlier hike in cash rates.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.4% at 13,047.51. Napier Port Holdings and Tourism Holdings Ltd were among the top gainers on the bourse.

The central bank said the country's financial system remains resilient despite the challenges of COVID-19, but warned growing global inflationary risks could force a sudden tightening in conditions.

