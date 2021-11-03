ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
Rizwan, Babar guide Pakistan to World Cup semis with Namibia scalp

AFP 03 Nov 2021

ABU DHABI: Pakistan became the first team to reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals after beating Namibia by 45 runs, with brilliant half centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Rizwan finished with a slow-to-fast 50-ball 79 not out while Babar notched his 23rd Twenty20 international fifty with a 49-ball 70 to lift Pakistan — who won the toss and batted — to 189-2 in their 20 overs.

Namibia tried their best to match their opponents with David Wiese notching 43 not out and Craig Williams scoring 40 but Pakistani bowlers never allowed them a free hand as they managed 144-5 in 20 overs.

First semi-final berth since 2012: Pakistan through to last-four after convincing win

With four wins in as many games, Pakistan became the first side to reach the last four from Group 2. This will be their fifth semi-final in Twenty20 World Cup history — the most by any team. Williams knocked five boundaries and a six before he holed out to spinner Shadab Khan while Wiese smashed two sixes and three boundaries in his 31-ball knock.

Opener Stephan Baard scored 29. But Rizwan and Babar were the stars once again, like they were in Pakistan’s win over arch-rivals India, which gave them a kick-start to the event.

The pair added 113 for the first wicket after Pakistan were slow out of the blocks, scoring just 59 in the first ten overs but ended with a flurry in the next ten, taking 130 runs.

Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Twenty20 World Cup Namibia vs Pak

