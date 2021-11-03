Pannu Tunnel road accident: Five killed, 11 hurt on Hazara Expressway

MANSEHRA: At least five persons including two women were killed and 11 others injured when a car and a passenger van collided inside the Pano tunnel of Hazara Expressway Mansehra on Tuesday.

According to rescue 1122 sources, a car and a passenger van collided due to high speed inside Panu tunnel on E-35, as a result of which five people were killed on the spot and 11 others injured.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra.

The Panu Tunnel was temporarily closed to all types of vehicles by the Motorway Police after the accident and will be reopened after the completion of Operation Rescue 1122 and clearance of damaged vehicles, police said.