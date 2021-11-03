Blasphemous content on social media: IHC shows anger over inaction of FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Tuesday, expressed annoyance over the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for showing inaction against the culprits involved in uploading blasphemous material on social media.

A single bench of Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the promotion of blasphemous content on social media.

The IHC bench grilled the FIA for showing an irresponsible attitude towards taking action against the culprits.

Terming it irresponsible attitude, Justice Farooq censured FIA Additional Director Ayaz Khan and questioned the delay in action against the culprits.

The FIA additional director informed the court that action was taken on two out of 17 applications. Justice Farooq questioned the reason for ending the inquiry into different applications. To this, the FIA additional director replied that the social media links were blocked that had been mentioned in the applications filed against the blasphemous content.

Justice Farooq asked that why the FIA could not reach the culprits if the links were blocked. Ayaz Khan said that the agency could not identify the culprits in case of link blockage. Justice Farooq remarked that the FIA was actually unwilling to take further action.

The IHC judge further questioned the original records of the applications as the documents provided to the high court were not original. He added that the FIA has to satisfy the court but not the petitioners.

Justice Farooq warned the intelligence agency not to get pressurised by the West as nothing is above the honour and dignity of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said that the Western countries would also have taken strict action if there was a case of their religion, and these states would not tolerate anything against their interests and religion. Then, he said that how can we tolerate blasphemy of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The judge continued that blasphemous content on social media could not get uploaded in Saudi Arabia, as their regulations are stricter. On the other hand, all negative content existed on social media in our country.

Justice Farooq directed the FIA to strictly enforce the regulations to remove the blasphemous content from social media.

The FIA additional director said that the agency was not facing any pressure regarding the case. The judge said that they knew well about the FIA and the police facing pressure, which restrict them to take further action.

He continued that the court will mention in its order not to harass the petitioners. Later, the IHC bench deferred the hearing for an indefinite period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021