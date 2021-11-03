Punjab reports 494 fresh dengue cases

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of dengue fever, as 494 fresh dengue cases were reported across the province during the last 24 hours.

While the current month is extremely important in curbing the dengue spread, authorities have asked Union Councils to scale up dengue prevention measures. Health experts have advised the people to take precautionary measures to control the outbreak of dengue.

In Lahore, there is pressure on public sector hospitals and the areas of DHA, Wapda Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Valencia are currently reporting more dengue cases, a spokesman of health department said. Surveillance is being increased and all housing societies have been asked to start fumigation at potential mosquito breeding sites; fogging is underway during the morning and evening around homes from where Larva is found, he said.

On the other hand, Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, while inaugurating the vaccination counter established at Lahore General Hospital’s Gynaecology Outdoor Department said, if the mother is healthy, then the new born children will be strong and free from all kinds of disabilities.

He added that around 300 women come to the LGH every day for treatment in Gynaecology outdoor for which separate vaccination has been arranged so that these women can be vaccinated against corona without any difficulty.

Principal PGMI further said that the LGH administration has always strived hard to provide the best possible medical facilities to the visiting patients and also to take all possible steps to improve the public health.

On the other hand, out of 16,069 tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours; Punjab has reported 119 fresh infections and six deaths taking the provincial tally of coronavirus cases to 440,388 and death toll to 12,921.

With the recovery of 194 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 420,277.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021