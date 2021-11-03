ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
Punjab CM terms price hike ‘crucial’ issue

Recorder Report 03 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Terming price-hike as a crucial issue, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that public’s rights will be protected and artificial price-hike would not be tolerated.

Asking the administration to take effective steps to control price hike, the CM said the administration should actively work to ensure the availability of sugar at a fixed rate and no one will be allowed to make a dacoity on public pockets.

He directed to continue action against illegal profiteers to ensure the availability of daily-use items at fixed rates.

In a statement, the CM maintained that the annual development programme valuing Rs.560 billion will spur the composite development process in the province.

The government would encourage the administration to show good performance while poor performers would be held answerable, he said.

The CM reiterated that the ADP will augur well for the development and strengthening of the economy. The people would equally benefit from the fruits of development, as the government was committed to providing relief to the citizens, he added.

He further said that different schemes like Shahkam Chowk, Gulab Devi Hospital underpass and Sheranwala Gate overhead bridge would ease the daily movement of the city-dwellers.

These projects have been designed according to the city needs and public priorities were given importance instead of craving for personal projection, he stated.

