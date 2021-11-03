ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

POL products’ prices kept unchanged till 15th: FD

Recorder Report 03 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has announced to maintain the prices of the petroleum products (MS, HSD, SKO, and LDO) at current level till further orders for first half of November, according to a notification.

The Finance Division asked the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to convey that the OMCs and relevant local refineries will be duly compensated in case of any price differential (as per the Ogra’s calculation), during the intervening period, with the approval of the competent forum.

The rates of Petroleum Levy (PL) and General Sales Tax (GST) is kept at the same level along with ex-refinery/cost of the PSO supply.

It has been notified that the PL rates notified on October 15, 2021 will remain effective till further order.

The regulator was further directed to take further necessary action accordingly and make sure that no supply disruption occurs in the availability of these products. The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) had asked the Petroleum Division to adjust different cos heads.

The regulator calculates incidental costs, ocean losses and custom duty have based on the C&F values of cargoes. The PSO wants to actualize these costs in the next pricing in line with the letter of the Energy Ministry.

Moreover, the change component of the HSD includes cost and freight-r4elated exchange rate adjustments. It includes adjustments of import-related incidentals and custom duty of previously priced cargoes.

In an interview to a private TV channel, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin stated that the government would revise current financial year target of Rs600 billion PL on petroleum products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGRA Finance Division PETROLEUM DIVISION PSO Shaukat Tarin POL products

Comments

Comments are closed.

POL products’ prices kept unchanged till 15th: FD

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

First semi-final berth since 2012: Pakistan through to last-four after convincing win

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Summit sees new pledges on cutting methane, saving forests

Dozens killed as blasts, gunfire hit Kabul hospital

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Read more stories