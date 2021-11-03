ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
China shares fall

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares fell on Tuesday as energy, financials and real estate stocks weighed amid growing concerns about China’s economic outlook.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% at 3,505.63. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.04%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 2.33% and the real estate index down 2.36%.

Shares and bonds of Chinese property developers stumbled as worries over spreading financial contagion worsened following a debt exchange from one of the country’s top 20 homebuilders that triggered a flurry of credit warnings.

The CSI energy index fell 2.55%, following a 13% drop on Monday. China said on Sunday it was releasing gasoline and diesel reserves to boost market supply and stabilise prices.

“Negative growth in Q3 earnings might deepen investors’ concerns about an economic downturn. Looking into Q4, weaker economic activities and a higher earnings base could weigh further on growth momentum, and we do not rule out negative earnings growth continuing in Q4,” analysts at UBS said in a report. The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.9% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.23%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.25%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.43%.

At 07:00, the yuan was quoted at 6.399 per US dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.3982.

