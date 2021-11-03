Covid-19 vaccination: PPL campaign targets 150,000 individuals

KARACHI: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has launched a countrywide Covid-19 mass vaccination drive in partnership with three reputable non-governmental organizations (NGOs). This campaign augments PPL’s own immunization efforts around its operated fields and collectively these initiatives target nearly 150,000 individuals in 17 districts.

So far, over 40,000 individuals have been vaccinated through these campaigns. These initiatives supplement the government’s efforts to reach all eligible population and on National Command and Operation Centre’s advice.

The vaccination drive, through NGOS and using mobile vaccination teams, is being undertaken in districts Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Thar, Badin and Dadu in Sindh as well as Karachi, District Chakwal in Punjab, Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit, Gilgit Baltistan.

The company’s own vaccination campaign around operated areas using mobile medical dispensaries and mobile vaccination teams is immunizing locals in Sui Town, District Dera Bugti, Balochistan, Tehsil Gujjar Khan, District Rawalpindi and District Attock, Punjab as well as districts Kashmore, Sanghar and Kambar-Shahdadkot and Karachi, Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021