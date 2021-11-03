ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 vaccination: PPL campaign targets 150,000 individuals

Recorder Report 03 Nov 2021

KARACHI: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has launched a countrywide Covid-19 mass vaccination drive in partnership with three reputable non-governmental organizations (NGOs). This campaign augments PPL’s own immunization efforts around its operated fields and collectively these initiatives target nearly 150,000 individuals in 17 districts.

So far, over 40,000 individuals have been vaccinated through these campaigns. These initiatives supplement the government’s efforts to reach all eligible population and on National Command and Operation Centre’s advice.

The vaccination drive, through NGOS and using mobile vaccination teams, is being undertaken in districts Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Thar, Badin and Dadu in Sindh as well as Karachi, District Chakwal in Punjab, Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit, Gilgit Baltistan.

The company’s own vaccination campaign around operated areas using mobile medical dispensaries and mobile vaccination teams is immunizing locals in Sui Town, District Dera Bugti, Balochistan, Tehsil Gujjar Khan, District Rawalpindi and District Attock, Punjab as well as districts Kashmore, Sanghar and Kambar-Shahdadkot and Karachi, Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPL vaccination NGOs Corporate Social Responsibility Programme

Comments

Comments are closed.

Covid-19 vaccination: PPL campaign targets 150,000 individuals

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

First semi-final berth since 2012: Pakistan through to last-four after convincing win

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Summit sees new pledges on cutting methane, saving forests

Dozens killed as blasts, gunfire hit Kabul hospital

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Read more stories