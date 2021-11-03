Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 2, 2021). ==================================== BR...
03 Nov 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 2, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,918.51
High: 4,951.94
Low: 4,904.32
Net Change: (+) 23.65
Volume ('000): 254,179
Value ('000): 10,539,489
Makt Cap 1,109,014,240,499
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,551.14
NET CH. (-) 45.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,277.41
NET CH. (+) 51.46
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,534.73
NET CH. (-) 15.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,937.35
NET CH. (-) 7.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,335.13
NET CH. (+) 131.07
------------------------------------
As on: 2-November-2021
====================================
