KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 2, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,918.51 High: 4,951.94 Low: 4,904.32 Net Change: (+) 23.65 Volume ('000): 254,179 Value ('000): 10,539,489 Makt Cap 1,109,014,240,499 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,551.14 NET CH. (-) 45.92 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,277.41 NET CH. (+) 51.46 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,534.73 NET CH. (-) 15.91 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,937.35 NET CH. (-) 7.78 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,335.13 NET CH. (+) 131.07 ------------------------------------ As on: 2-November-2021 ====================================

