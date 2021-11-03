Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (November 2, 2021)....
03 Nov 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (November 2, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.06763 0.07150 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07425 0.07275 0.10663 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08113 0.08775 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10638 0.10375 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.14088 0.13450 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.21088 0.17788 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.36725 0.32938 0.37063 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.