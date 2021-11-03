ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Wall Street rises to records, underpinned by strong earnings reports

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

Wall Street's main indexes rose modestly on Tuesday to intraday record highs as a strong earnings season continued to lift sentiment for equities, while investors were looking ahead to a critical Federal Reserve meeting.

Pfizer shares rose 5.2% after the drugmaker said it expected 2021 sales of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech to reach $36 billion. The stock helped push the S&P 500 healthcare sector up 0.9%.

Overall, third-quarter earnings have come in better-than-expected for US companies as the economy continues to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

With some 320 companies having reported so far, S&P 500 earnings are expected to have climbed 40.2% in the third quarter from a year ago, according to Refinitiv IBES.

"From a fundamental perspective, there is a strong underpinning for the performance of the broad equity market complex," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at US Bank Wealth Management.

"The next several days and weeks will include significant developments on the policy front, and we are watching that very closely because as we transition out of the earnings reporting season many of the macro factors will start to take center stage again."

Wall Street recovers from early lows on Microsoft boost

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.12 points, or 0.39%, to 36,054.96, the S&P 500 gained 15.37 points, or 0.33%, to 4,629.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.53 points, or 0.12%, to 15,614.45.

The economically sensitive Dow Jones Transportation Average soared 5.9% to hit an all-time intraday high, lifted by a 95% surge in shares of car-rental firm Avis Budget after it reported earnings.

Among S&P 500 sectors, materials rose about 1% and real estate added 0.9%. Consumer discretionary fell 1%, dragged lower by a 4% drop in Tesla shares.

The Fed on Wednesday is expected to approve plans to scale back its $120 billion monthly bond-buying program put in place to help the economy during the pandemic.

Investors will also be focused on commentary about interest rates and how sustained the recent surge in inflation is.

"Today the economy is in a much better footing and with inflation at current levels we don't need such amount of accommodative policies and a taper in turn will send a signal to the market that the economy is better off," said Michael Sheldon, chief investment officer at RDM Financial Group at Hightower in Westport, Connecticut.

In company news, shares of Under Armour Inc jumped 17% after the athletic apparel maker raised its annual forecasts.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.30-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.49-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 55 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 164 new highs and 44 new lows.

