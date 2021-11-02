T20 World Cup: Hasan Ali strikes as Namibia lose first wicket

Fast bowler Hasan Ali removed opener Michael van Lingen for just 4 runs in the second over of the innings to hamper Namibia’s chase of the mammoth 190-run target against Pakistan.

Namibia are 45/1 after 8 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan accelerated in grand fashion, reaching a mammoth 189 for two against Namibia in their ICC T20 World Cup encounter at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

A 113-run opening partnership between Babar Azam (70) and Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) helped set the stage before Mohammad Hafeez (32 not out) joined the wicket-keeper batter to boost Pakistan to the second-highest innings total in the ongoing competition.

Pakistan scored 130 in the last 10 overs, showing just how much caution was exercised in the beginning at a green-top pitch. However, as the innings progressed, batters cut loose with Babar, Hafeez, and Rizwan all chipping in.

A victory here will ensure Pakistan's qualification for the semi-final stage after the team clinched wins against India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in the opening three matches.

Earlier, Babar and Rizwan took a cautious approach at the green-top pitch, choosing to conserve wickets.

Pakistan were 59 in the first half of the innings, scoring less than run a ball.

However, the pair accelerated in the second half and added 54 runs in the next 26 balls to take the score to 113 in 14.1 overs. That was when Babar miscued a slow-bouncer from David Wiese to get caught at midwicket. He departed for a 49-ball 70, his third half-century of the tournament.

Fakhar Zaman was the next man to go down after adding just 5 runs to the total.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar won the toss and opted to bat in the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match.

Pakistan kept the same eleven that beat India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in their first three matches.

Rabada stars as South Africa outplay Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Namibia made two changes from their defeat against Afghanistan, bringing in Stephan Baard and Ben Shinkongo for Bernard Scholtz and Pikky Ya France.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Stephan Baard, Ben Shinkongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)