Babar Azam completes half-century as Pakistan accelerate

ABU DHABI: Babar Azam hit a well-crafted half-century, his third of the tournament, as the Pakistan captain and Mohammad Rizwan put on a steady opening partnership against Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The duo took Pakistan to 89 without loss after 12 overs as the team looked to accelerate in the second-half of the innings.

A victory will more than ensure Pakistan's qualification for the semi-final stage after the team clinched wins against India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in the opening three matches.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar won the toss and opted to bat in the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match.

Pakistan kept the same eleven that beat India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in their first three matches.

Rabada stars as South Africa outplay Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Namibia made two changes from their defeat against Afghanistan, bringing in Stephan Baard and Ben Shinkongo for Bernard Scholtz and Pikky Ya France.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Stephan Baard, Ben Shinkongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)