ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,918 Increased By ▲ 16.05 (0.33%)
BR30 21,388 Increased By ▲ 58.68 (0.28%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan's non-energy imports drop 12.5% in October: Razak Dawood

BR Web Desk 02 Nov 2021

Pakistan’s non-energy import bill showed a double-digit drop in the month of October, decreasing 12.5%.

The development was shared by Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet post on Tuesday. “Pleased to share that Pakistan’s non-energy import bill shrank by 12.5% in Oct 2021, i.e. by $624 million, compared to Sep 2021,” said the advisor.

Dawood added that this month-on-month (MoM) decline comes after positive growth in the previous two months. It is “a testament to actions by the government and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to curb imports,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s trade deficit rose by 104% to $15.525 billion during the first four months (July-October) 2021-22 from $7.617 billion in the corresponding period of the financial year 2020-21.

According to the Commerce Ministry, imports have posted growth of 64.5%, touching $25 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year, against $15.193 billion during the same period of 2020-21, a difference of $9.801 billion during the period.

The country's imports clocked in at $6.247 billion in October 2021 as compared to $3.907 billion in the same month of 2020, posting a growth of 60%. The trade deficit remained at $3.775 billion in October as compared to $1.803 billion in October 2020.

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

The Commerce Ministry maintained that during July-Oct 2021-22, imports increased by 64% to $24.99 billion compared to $15.19 billion during Jul-Oct 2020-21, claiming that about 40% of this increase is investment-driven (capital goods, raw material & intermediates) which indicates an expansion of industry and enhanced activity by industry.

Pakistan Import export Abdul Razak NON ENERGY IMPORT

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's non-energy imports drop 12.5% in October: Razak Dawood

Will not go, says NSA Yusuf on attending Afghanistan conference hosted by India

IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

At least 15 killed as blasts, gunfire hit Kabul hospital, official says

Pakistan LNG issues emergency LNG tender after term cargoes cancelled

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

CTD kills four terrorists during search operation in Hangu

Mehran Town fire: Karachi court delays ruling on bail pleas of suspects

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Read more stories