ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,918 Increased By ▲ 16.05 (0.33%)
BR30 21,388 Increased By ▲ 58.68 (0.28%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa opt to bowl against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

AFP Updated 02 Nov 2021

ABU DHABI: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the Super 12 clash of the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.

The Proteas will play the same team that beat Sri Lanka in the previous match to boost their chances of moving into the semi-finals from Group 1 led by unbeaten England.

"Good for our confidence. It is good that batting got us home," Bavuma said on his team's successful but tense chase against Sri Lanka.

"Looking at the wicket, we hope that it assists our bowlers. We would want to improve our fielding."

Bangladesh's Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have made two changes with Shamim Hossain and Nasum Ahmed coming in for Mustafizur Rahman, who has been rested, and Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out with hamstring injury.

Captain Mahmudullah Riyad said the team will play for pride after being effectively knocked out of the race for the semi-finals with three losses from three games.

"Still need to play for our pride and get wins under our belt," said Mahmudullah.

"The three games we have played, we were close to winning in two of those games. We would like to play some good cricket."

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Quinton de Kock Temba Bavuma Twenty20 World Cup Mohammad Naim

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa opt to bowl against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Will not go, says NSA Yusuf on attending Afghanistan conference hosted by India

IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

At least 15 killed as blasts, gunfire hit Kabul hospital, official says

Pakistan LNG issues emergency LNG tender after term cargoes cancelled

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

CTD kills four terrorists during search operation in Hangu

Mehran Town fire: Karachi court delays ruling on bail pleas of suspects

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Read more stories