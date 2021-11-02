ANL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
ASL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.87%)
FFL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.77%)
GGGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GGL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
MLCF 40.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.77%)
NETSOL 114.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.54%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PAEL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TRG 128.60 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (3.73%)
UNITY 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.39%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,939 Increased By ▲ 36.79 (0.75%)
BR30 21,544 Increased By ▲ 214.88 (1.01%)
KSE100 47,173 Increased By ▲ 144.89 (0.31%)
KSE30 18,372 Increased By ▲ 101.11 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

  • Police say a bomb was planted in a motorcycle while four to five kilogrammes of explosives were used in the attack
    • Balochistan CM condemns attack and expresses grief for those injured
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Nov 2021

At least 13 people were reported injured in a blast near the Chief Chowk in Balochistan’s Kharan area on Tuesday.

Police said that a bomb was planted in a motorcycle while four to five kilogrammes of explosives were used in the attack.

The injured people have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital. Soon after the blast incident, police and Rangers personnel cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack and expressed grief for those injured.

In a statement, he said that anti-state elements wanted to disturb the province's peace.

"Our courage will not be dampened by the cowardly activities of terrorists. The people of the province are standing with security forces to end the chaos caused by terrorism," he added.

He instructed that the best treatment be provided to the injured.

Balochistan has been in grip of terrorism as a number of blast incidents were reported in recent days.

Army captain martyred in IED blast in Balochistan

On October 31, two people were killed while three FC personnel suffered injuries when an explosive device went off in Balochistan's Panjgur district.

Police officials said that a remote-controlled explosive device was planted in a motorcycle in the Chitkan Bazar area. They stated that the law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and collected evidence from the blast site.

In another incident, a policeman embraced martyrdom while 17 others suffered injuries after a powerful explosion was reported outside the Balochistan Univerity's main gate in Quetta.

Security officials said terrorists targeted a police vehicle that was stationed in the area.

injuries blast Balochistan Kharan search operation underway

Comments

1000 characters

At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Revival of $6bn EFF: IMF deal likely in a day or two: Tarin

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

CTD kills four terrorists during search operation in Hangu

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Mehran Town fire: Karachi court delays ruling on bail pleas of suspects

Read more stories