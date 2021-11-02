ANL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
ASL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.89%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
GGL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
MDTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
MLCF 40.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.77%)
NETSOL 114.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.54%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PAEL 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
POWER 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.33%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.57%)
TELE 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TRG 128.65 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (3.77%)
UNITY 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.32%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,940 Increased By ▲ 37.94 (0.77%)
BR30 21,560 Increased By ▲ 230.87 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,131 Increased By ▲ 103.38 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 76.48 (0.42%)
Russian rouble recovers from weakest point since mid-October

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble steadied on Tuesday, recovering some ground after slipping to its weakest level since mid-October in early trade, as oil prices ticked higher and with market players eyeing a US Fed meeting due this week.

At 0719 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 71.39. The unit strengthened from 71.7450, its weakest point since Oct. 14, except for a seconds-long drop on the Moscow Exchange on Oct. 22 that was likely caused by a trading error.

It had gained 0.1% versus the euro, trading at 82.88 , recovering after earlier clipping a near three-week low of 83.26.

The US Federal Reserve's Nov. 2-3 meeting is in focus as the market is looking for clues on the timing of its first interest rate hike since December 2018 and the number of such increases.

The Fed is also widely expected to announce it will taper its $120 billion monthly bond-buying programme by $15 billion. Monetary tightening in the United States is likely to support the dollar, while putting pressure on the rouble.

The rouble, which has outperformed other emerging market currencies so far this year, could also face downside pressure from risk aversion as players usually tend to lower risk exposure ahead of long weekends.

The Moscow Exchange will be closed on Nov. 4 and then on Nov. 6-7.

Promsvyazbank analysts said the rouble could continue its downward trajectory on Tuesday, possibly testing the 72 mark against the dollar.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $85.11 a barrel, regaining ground ahead of the next OPEC+ meeting later this week.

Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% at 1,871.0 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% higher at 4,238.2 points.

