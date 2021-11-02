ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
ASC 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
ASL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.08%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
FFL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.87%)
GGGL 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
GGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.45%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
POWER 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.85%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.33%)
TELE 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.34%)
TRG 130.00 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (4.86%)
UNITY 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.74%)
WTL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
BR100 4,951 Increased By ▲ 49.35 (1.01%)
BR30 21,663 Increased By ▲ 334.07 (1.57%)
KSE100 47,298 Increased By ▲ 269.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,413 Increased By ▲ 142.32 (0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan slips against dollar ahead of expected Fed tapering

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan weakened slightly against the dollar on Tuesday, as traders braced for an imminent tapering by the US Federal Reserve.

Tighter US monetary policy threatens to weaken the currency of China, which is unlikely to follow the Fed in any change in settings, but many see the spillover effect of a stronger greenback manageable.

The yuan opened at 6.3960 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3988 at midday, slightly weaker than the previous late session close, despite a firmer midpoint set by the People's Bank of China at the open.

The Fed begins a two-day meeting later on Tuesday, where it is expected to announce tapering of its asset purchase.

The market also expects the Fed to raise interest rates next year.

"Foreign portfolio inflows to China will likely slow but not dry up," wrote Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at ANZ.

"Despite the Fed entering a tightening cycle, Chinese corporates' repayment of their USD-denominated debt appears to be manageable this time, as the yuan remains on an appreciation path and domestic banks have accumulated sufficient USD deposits from corporates."

Traders forecast the yuan will continue to move sideways during the rest of the year, as robust dollar sales from exporters will limit the impact of a potentially stronger dollar.

But China International Capital Corp forecast a slight weakening of the yuan in November, citing divergent US-China monetary policies, as well as the impact on Chinese exports from factory re-openings in other Asian countries.

Beijing is under pressure to ease policies to support smaller firms struggling in a slowing economy.

China's cabinet on Tuesday issued guidelines to develop consumer services, including increased financial support for small firms providing catering, accommodation, childcare, healthcare and services for the elderly.

Euro Yen Dollar China yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Yuan slips against dollar ahead of expected Fed tapering

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Mehran Town fire: Karachi court delays ruling on bail pleas of suspects

Fawad thanks media for demonstrating responsibility in recent crisis

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

Read more stories