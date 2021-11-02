ANL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
ASL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.08%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
FFL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.45%)
GGGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
GGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
NETSOL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.09%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
POWER 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.85%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.33%)
TELE 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.34%)
TRG 129.96 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (4.82%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
WTL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
BR100 4,949 Increased By ▲ 47.04 (0.96%)
BR30 21,672 Increased By ▲ 343 (1.61%)
KSE100 47,299 Increased By ▲ 271.37 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,414 Increased By ▲ 143.43 (0.79%)
Indian shares slip as Sun Pharma drags ahead of earnings

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares reversed course to fall slightly on Tuesday as pharmaceutical stocks lost their footing on the back of a slide in heavyweight Sun Pharma ahead of its quarterly earnings results later in the day.

By 0506 GMT, the blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.15% to 17,902.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.25% at 59,989.43.

"Typically, (the festive season of) Diwali week sees lower volume with a lot of traders on holiday we normally don't see a big sell-off," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

The Nifty and Sensex had shed 3.3% each over the final three sessions last week on concerns of overvaluations and heavy foreign selling, before recouping some of those losses on Monday with gains of more than 1%.

On Tuesday, the Nifty Pharma Index fell 0.69%, snapping two straight sessions of losses, as Sun Pharma slipped 2.3% to be the biggest loser on the Nifty 50.

The company is due to report September-quarter earnings later in the day.

Limiting losses, however, was the Nifty Auto Index gaining 1.41%. Shares of Tata Motors rose as much as 5% after the carmaker projected pre-tax earnings margin and free cash flow at its Jaguar Land Rover unit to turn positive in the second half of fiscal 2022.

The Nifty Realty Index rose 2.86%, extending gains for a third session.

Among other stocks, agrochemical holding company PI Industries shed 7.6% after its deal with active pharmaceutical ingredient maker IND Swift Laboratories fell through.

Joining a long list of Indian startups that have tapped the capital market this year, logistics firm Delhivery Ltd filed for an initial public offering of up to 74.6 billion rupees.

