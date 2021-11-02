ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
ASC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.22%)
ASL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.8%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
BYCO 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
FNEL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GGL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
JSCL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MDTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
MLCF 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.97%)
NETSOL 115.65 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (5.04%)
PACE 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.52%)
PAEL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
PRL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.36%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
SNGP 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TELE 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
TRG 129.06 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.1%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
WTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 41.35 (0.84%)
BR30 21,634 Increased By ▲ 304.76 (1.43%)
KSE100 47,246 Increased By ▲ 218.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,393 Increased By ▲ 122.27 (0.67%)
Hong Kong stocks rise sharply at start of day

AFP 02 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened sharply higher on Tuesday morning, tracking another record on Wall Street, with tech firms leading the way while investors were keeping their eyes on a key Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.81 percent, or 454.69 points, to 25,609.01.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.10 points to 3,543.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, edging up 0.83 points to 2,412.61.

Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index WallStreet

