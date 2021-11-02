ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
ASC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.22%)
ASL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.52%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 26.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
NETSOL 114.25 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (3.77%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
PAEL 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.23%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.64%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
SNGP 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TELE 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.34%)
TRG 129.01 Increased By ▲ 5.03 (4.06%)
UNITY 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
WTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
BR100 4,939 Increased By ▲ 37.41 (0.76%)
BR30 21,610 Increased By ▲ 281.51 (1.32%)
KSE100 47,240 Increased By ▲ 211.67 (0.45%)
KSE30 18,391 Increased By ▲ 120.52 (0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 02 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has further extended the deadline for digital payments by the corporate sector up to November 30, 2021.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an income tax circular 9 of 2021, here on Monday, on the extension in deadline stipulated under section 21(Ia) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Sources told Business Recorder that the proposal was to extend the date for a period of 60 days.

However, the tax authorities have approved 30 days' extension for the corporate sector for switching over to the digital mode of payments.

Shift to digital mode of payments: FBR extends deadline to November 30

The 40 days grace period for switching over to the digital mode of payment expired on October 31.

The FBR had allowed the corporate taxpayers a grace period of 40 days to switch over to the digital mode of payments w.e.f. November 1, 2021 under Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

According to the circular, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 and taking cognisance of various representations filed by the taxpayers, the FBR has extended the deadline for digital payments by the corporate sector stipulated in section 21(Ia) of the Ordinance up to November 30, 2021.

Business community has repeatedly asked the FBR to clarify what payment comes within the purview of "digital mode".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR Digital payments Income Tax Ordinance 2001 corporate sector

Comments

1000 characters

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Read more stories