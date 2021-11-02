MOL Pakistan extends financial support to TVC Lachi

PESHAWAR: MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company BV in partnership with the Joint Venture Consortium of Tal Block has provided social welfare programme funding of Rs 2.5m to the Technical Vocational Centre (TVC) for Women in Lachi, district Kohat.

A simple ceremony was held at the centre where the two chief guests Roshan Mahsud, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kohat District and Hussain Khattak, District Officer (DO), Social Welfare Department, Kohat District received the social welfare fund provided by the MOL Pakistan.

Ali Murtaza Abbas - MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa and Pakistan said that MOL Group a corporate entity has always supported sustainable development efforts in Pakistan through their social welfare funding and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021