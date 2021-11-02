Punjab: smog to cause throat infection among people

LAHORE: Heavy smog is likely to prevail for the next ten days in five divisions of Punjab, as a weak present spell of westerly waves would fail to bring the desired amount of rain this time, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday.

The heavy smog would lead to throat infection among the population of Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujranwala and Sargodha divisions of central Punjab, it said. Thus, it advised people to take precautionary measures, including wearing of masks and intake of juices and soups besides gargles of hot water. People with asthma and skin diseases should be extra cautious during this period, it added.

The present weak spell of westerly waves has passed through Punjab on Monday night. It is worth noting that the Global Surface Forecast (GSF) Model had predicted a strong spell of westerly waves in early November; however, this prediction could not hold ground and the prevailing situation is restricted to a few showers here and there.

The city of Lahore is likely to get 1 millimeter rain while other cities, including Islamabad, would get about 0.5 millimeter rains this time around. Accordingly, there would be no snowfall in hilly areas as well.

It said that there would be no big change in temperature in Punjab and no big change in weather is expected up to November 10. There would be a marginal improvement in moisture for the next 36 hours, followed by dry and cold weather for the rest of the week.

Shahid Abbas, Director PMD, said that there would be no strong wind, no rain and no snowfall during this period but only cold and dry weather.

According to him, the citizens may use honey with hot water to save them from the negative impacts of the weather.

He said that those who are exposed to open weather on daily basis would be hit hard, as there would be a rise in air pollution right from Jhelum to Sahiwal.

