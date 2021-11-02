ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
Opinion

'Fear of unfair accountability'

Nasir Tiwana 02 Nov 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed "Fear of unfair accountability" carried by the newspaper on Sunday. The writer, Ali Khizar, has cited a very interesting example to advance his argument by stating, among other things, that "This is akin to example of an old PTV drama "Choti si Duniya" where the lead character Janu German won the English-speaking competition from the judges who don't know how to speak English. The Janu German is winning today in real life." The writer, in my view, appears to have ignored the fact that roaming around in a western suit, Janu German was facing a lot of difficulty to readjust to the village's life! Lack of accountability has corroded public respect for business and political leaders because ours are very difficult and fragile prosecution processes in particular that can often lead to miscarriages of justice.

Nasir Tiwana (Lahore)

Nasir Tiwana

