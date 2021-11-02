ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
Pakistan

IMC crowned at MAP Corporate Excellence Award 2021

Press Release 02 Nov 2021

KARACHI: At the 36th Corporate Excellence Awards 2021 ceremony, hosted by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) at Karachi, Indus Motor Company (IMC) was awarded the Best Corporate Excellence Award in the Automobile Assembler Category. Receiving the award from the Chief Guest, Shabbar Zaidi - former Chairman FBR - was IMCs, General Manager, Ibrar Khan.

The awards recognized companies that exhibited outstanding performance whilst demonstrating progressive management practices during 2020. IMC has been a recipient of Best in Sectoral Corporate Excellence Award, for the 6th time since 2010, and also won the coveted Overall Industrial Corporate Excellence Award, four times.

The evaluation for the Awards comprised of four phases i.e. (a) short-listing on the basis of dividend payouts during the last three years, (b) detailed financial assessment, (c) review of management practices, and (d) management interviews. The evaluation of awards was carried out and the results were compiled by a neutral third-party consultant hired by MAP.

IMC Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali, said, "We are thrilled to have received the award again and thank MAP for its confidence vested in us. Over five decades, MAP has played an important role in helping companies gain corporate excellence. For us, the Toyota Way has been instrumental in this crowning accomplishment. Excellence is more than a set of year-end results, it's a journey of prevailing attitude."

FBR Management Association of Pakistan Indus Motor Company

