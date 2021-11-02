ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PBA elects new office- bearers

Press Release 02 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) held its Annual General Meeting on November 01, 2021 at Karachi on Monday. Majority of members from TV and Radio category were present at the meeting.

In addition to the permanent board members, the following three TV members were elected by the general body as directors in the elected member category namely Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (City 24), Ch Abdul Rahman (Neo TV) and Ghulam Nabi Morai (Mehran TV).

Further, the following radio members were elected unopposed by the general body as directors on PBA Board:

Sher Asfand Yar Khan (FM-107), Shahid Jamal (FM-106.2), Nazafreen S Lakhani (FM-89), Sara Tahir Khan (FM-91) and Zulfiqay Ali Shah (FM-105).

Thereafter the Board meeting was convened and the board elected the following new office bearers of PBA for the year 2021-2022:

Chairman, Mian Amer Mohmood (Dunya TV), Senior Vice Chairman, Salman Iqbal (ARY), Vice Chairman, Mir Ibrahim Rahman (Geo TV), Secretary General, Shakeel Masud Hussain (Dawn News), Joint Secretary, Ahmed A. Zuberi (Ajj TV), Finance Secretary, Muhammad Athar Kazi (KTN). All the office bearers were elected unopposed.

