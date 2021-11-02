PSP launching protests against PTI, PPP: Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday said his party is launching a series of protests from today against the 'incompetent' federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the 'corrupt' provincial government-led by Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The first in a series of nationwide protests will take place on Tuesday, November 2, at various locations in District Central from Golimar Chowrangi Nazimabad to Abdullah Chowk Sarjani.

He said PSP has been protesting against the corrupt PPP, which has been occupying Sindh's resources for the last 13 years, and the incompetent federal government of the PTI for three years. If Pakistan is to be saved, then the slogan should be Go Niazi Go and Go Zardari Go. He said PSP will not let PPP to hide behind the PTI.

