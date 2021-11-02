Cricketers' data compiled

LAHORE: As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues its efforts to strengthen grassroots cricket, it has completed the second phase of club registration in which 3,822 clubs have registered the players' data, a PCB spokesman, said.

As many as 844 clubs falling under the jurisdiction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association have provided the players data - which is the most from any of the six CAs. They are followed by Central Punjab CA (788 clubs), Sindh CA (670 clubs), Southern Punjab CA (517 clubs), Balochistan (512 clubs) and Northern CA (491 clubs). Separately, 200 clubs will submit the requisite data when the club registration will resume early next year.

Following the completion of this phase of the process, the PCB will shortly begin the club scrutiny to award them memberships in accordance with the applicable regulations, the spokesman added.

