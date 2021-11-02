ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Indian shares snap 3-day losing streak

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares kicked off November on a strong note as realty and metal stocks helped benchmark indexes close more than 1% higher on Monday after three straight sessions of losses, with sentiment aided by upbeat corporate results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 1.46% at 17,929.65, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.40% to end at 60,138.46.

Both the indexes hit multiple all-time highs last month, boosting their yearly gains to more than 30%, helped by a decline in COVID-19 cases, ample liquidity, a re-opening of the economy and expectations of a strong festive season. However, valuation concerns and heavy selling by foreign investors are now weighing on markets, pulling down the indexes more than 4% from their October highs. In just the last three sessions, the Nifty and the Sensex shed 3.3% each.

"Some relief on the earnings front is triggering (today's) rebound," said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking.

"Considering the kind of valuation that we are trading at... it's prudent that the market should spend some time around the current levels before making any major directional move," Mishra added.

