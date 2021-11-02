Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
02 Nov 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 1, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,894.86
High: 4,930.59
Low: 4,826.14
Net Change: (+) 117.63
Volume ('000): 377,959
Value ('000): 11,936,284
Makt Cap 1,103,681,005,800
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,597.06
NET CH. (+) 243.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,225.95
NET CH. (+) 67.11
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,550.64
NET CH. (+) 64.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,945.13
NET CH. (+) 67.45
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,204.06
NET CH. (+) 112.70
------------------------------------
As on: 1-November-2021
====================================
