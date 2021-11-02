KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 1, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,894.86 High: 4,930.59 Low: 4,826.14 Net Change: (+) 117.63 Volume ('000): 377,959 Value ('000): 11,936,284 Makt Cap 1,103,681,005,800 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,597.06 NET CH. (+) 243.94 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,225.95 NET CH. (+) 67.11 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,550.64 NET CH. (+) 64.99 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,945.13 NET CH. (+) 67.45 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,204.06 NET CH. (+) 112.70 ------------------------------------ As on: 1-November-2021 ====================================

