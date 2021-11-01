ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka opt to bowl against England in T20 World Cup

AFP 01 Nov 2021

SHARJAH: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the Super 12 clash of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

The island nation remains unchanged in Sharjah despite their previous defeat to South Africa as they look to stay in hunt for a semi-final place from group 1.

"We've got an advantage because our batsmen and bowlers know the conditions," Shanaka said of the venue where they beat Bangladesh but then lost a close last game.

England stick with the same side that hammered rivals Australia in their third successive win to stay top of the table and close in on a semi-final spot.

Skipper Eoin Morgan admitted they would have fielded first, but are looking to overcome every challenge.

"We're trying to win every game at the moment, and guarantee getting through to the next stage," said Morgan. "Everyone pulled up well and is fresh."

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

England Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka opt to bowl against England in T20 World Cup

IMF agreement to be announced this week, says Shaukat Tarin

KSE-100 ends with 790-point gain as bullish sentiment drives the day

Shift to digital mode of payments: FBR extends deadline to November 30

Fourth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee closes at 171.29 against US dollar

Inflation reading increases to four-month high, stands at 9.2% in October

Xiaomi partners with Air Link to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

Shoaib Malik says Pakistan morale 'high' before Namibia

India jumps on NFT craze with Bollywood star Bachchan's auction

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

President Alvi promulgates third NAB ordinance

Read more stories