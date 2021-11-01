ANL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.16%)
ASC 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.27%)
ASL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.92%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.63%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.99%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.97%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.73%)
KEL 3.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (10.33%)
MLCF 40.67 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (11.46%)
NETSOL 110.39 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.85%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.37%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.54%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
POWER 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.11%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.58%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.31%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.38%)
TELE 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.52%)
TRG 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.75%)
UNITY 29.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.63%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (6.84%)
BR100 4,908 Increased By ▲ 133.04 (2.79%)
BR30 21,407 Increased By ▲ 908.33 (4.43%)
KSE100 47,059 Increased By ▲ 840.25 (1.82%)
KSE30 18,284 Increased By ▲ 342.81 (1.91%)
Major Gulf bourses rise in early trade

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, with the Saudi index on course to end a four-day losing streak.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.7% gain in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.4% rise in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco was flat, a day after it closed 0.4% higher, following a sharp rise in quarterly earnings, boosted by higher crude prices and volumes sold, beating analysts' forecasts.

The oil giant has gained 8.3% this year to a market valuation of just over $2 trillion, a goal sought by de-facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before the company's initial public offering.

The kingdom recorded a budget surplus of 6.7 billion riyals ($1.79 billion) in the third quarter this year, as higher oil prices fuelled its first quarterly surplus in over two years.

The world's largest oil exporter saw revenues of 243.4 billion riyals in the quarter, with income from oil sales increased 60% to 147.9 billion riyals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.5%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country's largest lender, advancing 1.9%, while Emirates Telecommunications Group added 0.8%, after it reported a rise in quarterly profit.

But Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank retreated 0.8%, following a decline in third-quarter earnings.

Dubai's main share index rose 0.5%, led by a 2.8% gain in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications and a 0.5% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Among other gainers, DAMAC Properties traded 1.5% higher, extending gains from the previous session.

On Thursday, DAMAC said its board had unanimously recommended minority shareholders accept founder Hussain Sajwani's offer to buy them out and delist the company.

The Qatari index traded flat, as gains in financial shares were offste by declines in industrial stocks.

Gulf stock

