Major Gulf bourses rise in early trade

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, with the Saudi index on course to end a four-day losing streak.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.7% gain in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.4% rise in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco was flat, a day after it closed 0.4% higher, following a sharp rise in quarterly earnings, boosted by higher crude prices and volumes sold, beating analysts' forecasts.

The oil giant has gained 8.3% this year to a market valuation of just over $2 trillion, a goal sought by de-facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before the company's initial public offering.

The kingdom recorded a budget surplus of 6.7 billion riyals ($1.79 billion) in the third quarter this year, as higher oil prices fuelled its first quarterly surplus in over two years.

The world's largest oil exporter saw revenues of 243.4 billion riyals in the quarter, with income from oil sales increased 60% to 147.9 billion riyals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.5%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country's largest lender, advancing 1.9%, while Emirates Telecommunications Group added 0.8%, after it reported a rise in quarterly profit.

But Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank retreated 0.8%, following a decline in third-quarter earnings.

Dubai's main share index rose 0.5%, led by a 2.8% gain in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications and a 0.5% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Among other gainers, DAMAC Properties traded 1.5% higher, extending gains from the previous session.

On Thursday, DAMAC said its board had unanimously recommended minority shareholders accept founder Hussain Sajwani's offer to buy them out and delist the company.

The Qatari index traded flat, as gains in financial shares were offste by declines in industrial stocks.