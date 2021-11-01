ANL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.16%)
ASC 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.27%)
ASL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.32%)
BOP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.24%)
BYCO 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.35%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.99%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.97%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.73%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (10.33%)
MLCF 40.70 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (11.54%)
NETSOL 109.99 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.48%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.37%)
PAEL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.24%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
POWER 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.7%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.58%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.31%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.91 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
TELE 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.39%)
TRG 124.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.51%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (6.41%)
BR100 4,908 Increased By ▲ 133.42 (2.79%)
BR30 21,395 Increased By ▲ 895.76 (4.37%)
KSE100 47,072 Increased By ▲ 853.28 (1.85%)
KSE30 18,291 Increased By ▲ 349.79 (1.95%)
Australia shares end higher as travel curbs ease, tech stocks rise

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

Australian shares ended higher on Monday as travel and tourism stocks rose on the back of easing international border curbs, and tech stocks tracked Wall Street higher, although disappointing earnings from lender Westpac limited gains.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.6% higher to 7,370.8 points. It had closed 1.4% lower on Friday.

Investors now look to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) crucial meeting on Tuesday after it skipped a chance to buy its 2024 yield target bond last week and fuelled worries of sooner-than-expected rate hikes.

"Tomorrow's RBA meeting is probably going to be a highlight this week," Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at CommSec said.

"It could be an opportunity for RBA officials to provide a little bit more guidance and change some of what they've been flagging as likely timings."

Qantas Airways and travel booking firm Webjet climbed nearly 3% and 2%, respectively, as Australia allowed some of its vaccinated public to travel freely after more than 18 months.

Tech stocks tracked a jump in the US peers to be the top gainers on ASX 200, finishing 1.8% higher, with WiseTech Global Ltd adding 5.5%.

The energy index shrugged off weak oil prices to gain 1.2%, with Oil Search Ltd and its merger partner Santos Ltd leading advances.

Miners were largely unchanged as iron ore continued to drag, with index major BHP Group shedding 0.5%.

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp, the country's No.3 lender, plunged 7.4% to be the top loser on the bank index after it revealed big cuts in margins and high expenses.

The wider financials index fell 0.5%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 13,030.31 points, with NZ-listed shares of Westpac Banking Corp falling 6.3%.

