ECP directs political parties to hold intra-party elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed all political parties registered with the body to hold intra-party elections within three months, it was reported on Monday.

The ruling by the ECP comes during the hearing of the case related to the intra-party elections in the political parties. The Election Commission also directed its political wing to serve notices to the political parties again for holding intra-party elections.

Intra-party elections: ECP asks PM to explain his position within 14 days

Further hearing of the case has been adjourned until December 1.

Section 201(1)(f) of the Elections Act 2017 makes it mandatory for political parties enlisted with the ECP to hold intra-party polls.

It reads, "Constitution of political parties-(1) A political party shall formulate its constitution, by whatever name called, which shall include-(f) procedure for- (i) election of office-bearers; (ii) powers and functions of office-bearers including financial decision-making; (iii) selection or nomination of party candidates for election to public offices and legislative bodies; (iv) resolution of disputes between members and political party, including issues relating to suspension and expulsion of members; and (v) method and manner of amendments in the constitution of the political party."

Section 209(1) of Elections Act 2017 reads that a political party shall, within seven days from completion of the intra-party elections, submit a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorised by the party head, to the ECP to the effect that the elections were held in accordance with the constitution of the political party and this Act to elect the office-bearers at the federal, provincial and local levels, wherever applicable.

ECP publishes intra-party elections details of PJI

Section 215 (1) deals with eligibility of political parties for election symbols.

This Section reads, "Eligibility of party to obtain election symbol-(1) Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law, a political party enlisted under this Act shall be eligible to obtain an election symbol for contesting elections for Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), provincial assemblies or local government on submission of certificates and statements referred to in Sections 202, 206, 209 and 210."