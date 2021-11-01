ANL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.26%)
ASC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.71%)
ASL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.23%)
BOP 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.43%)
BYCO 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.39%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (10.26%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.39%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GGL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (6.52%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.59%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.35 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.81%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.63 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.9%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.33%)
POWER 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.92%)
PRL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
SNGP 40.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
TELE 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.47%)
TRG 123.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.9%)
UNITY 29.62 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.66%)
WTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.85%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 72.14 (1.51%)
BR30 20,859 Increased By ▲ 360.08 (1.76%)
KSE100 46,689 Increased By ▲ 470.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By ▲ 185.25 (1.03%)
Australia shares rise on tech boost; Westpac drops on profit miss

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

Australian shares climbed on Monday, kicking off the new month on a positive note, with domestic technology stocks catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street, while Westpac dropped 5.3% after the lender missed annual profit estimates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4% at 7,351.2, as of 0007 GMT.

The benchmark closed 1.4% lower on Friday.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures rose 0.2%.

Westpac Banking Corp said it would return A$5.7 billion ($4.2 billion) to shareholders in dividends and a buyback, but profit at the No. 3 lender were below consensus Refinitiv forecast of A$5.5 billion despite more than doubling to A$5.35 billion.

Westpac, the best performing stock among the "Big Four" banks this year, dropped 5.3% and marked its worst intraday session since June 11, 2020.

The broader financials sub-index fell more than 1%.

Major indexes on Wall Street gained on Friday, as Microsoft Corp closed at a record high to offset losses in Amazon and Apple shares.

Australian technology stocks gained as much as 1.5%, with software firm Altium rising 3.4%.

Meanwhile, AusNet Services Ltd said it agreed to a binding A$10.2 billion ($7.66 billion) takeover offer by Brookfield Asset Management Inc, but added that rival bidder APA Group was free to make a better counter-offer.

Shares of the energy infrastructure firm jumped as much as 5.3% to notch their highest in more than a month. AusNet was also among the top gainers in the benchmark index.

Miners, however, were set to record their fourth straight session of losses, as weaker iron ore prices pulled heavyweights Rio Tinto and BHP Group down 0.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% at 13,061.3, driven lower by financial and industrial stocks.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index WallStreet

