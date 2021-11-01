ANL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.26%)
ASC 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.79%)
ASL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.23%)
BOP 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.43%)
BYCO 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.39%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (10.26%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.39%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GGL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.61%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.59%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.35 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.81%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.16%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.33%)
POWER 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.92%)
PRL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
SNGP 40.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
TELE 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.47%)
TRG 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-3.29%)
UNITY 29.62 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.66%)
WTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.27%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 72.14 (1.51%)
BR30 20,859 Increased By ▲ 360.08 (1.76%)
KSE100 46,689 Increased By ▲ 470.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By ▲ 185.25 (1.03%)
Palm oil neutral in 4,909-5,048 ringgit range, triangle unreliable

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 4,909-5,048 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract climbed above a triangle, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern, suggesting a target of 5,187 ringgit.

However, this triangle is the least reliable among all classical patterns.

Until the contract breaks 5,048 ringgit and surges above 5,101 ringgit, the target of 5,187 ringgit may not be available.

The speculation now is the contract may pull back towards the range of 4,909-5,048 ringgit first, before choosing its next direction.

On the daily chart, the contract faces a resistance at 5,024 ringgit.

A failure to break this level could signal the extension of the drop from the Oct. 21 high of 5,220 ringgit.

The worry for an extended correction is not groundless, as the candlesticks from Oct. 22 onwards look much smaller than the big black candle on Oct. 21.

