Taiwan central bank governor says any interest rate hike depends on conditions

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan's central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Monday that any interest rate hike depends on three conditions - the inflation outlook, rates in neighboring countries and the government's COVID-related efforts to revitalise the economy.

The central bank in September left its policy rate unchanged at a record low of 1.125%, and raised its growth outlook for 2021 to 5.75% as strong exports bolstered the trade-reliant economy even in the face of a spike in domestic coronavirus infections, which are now well under control.

Taiwan's central bank Yang Chin long

