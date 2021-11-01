US oil may revisit low of $81.41, wave (4) territory attractive

SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its Oct. 29 low of $81.41 per barrel, as a correction from $85.38 looks incomplete.

The correction followed a five-wave cycle from $67.12. It may extend into the territory of the wave (4) from $74.96 to $79.98.

Three small waves make up the correction. The wave b is unfolding. It may end below a resistance at $84.10 to be totally reversed by the wave c.

A break above $84.10 will not only lead to a gain to $85.38 but also signal a continuation of the uptrend. On the daily chart, two hammers formed.

However, they are not as bullish as when they appear at a bottom.

The bearish divergence on the RSI has not be fully discounted. Oil may drop further to lower this indictor, or to remain flat for a few days.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.