Palm rises marginally on rival oil strength

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose slightly on Monday, extending their rally after two straight months of gains, as strength in rival oils lent buoyancy to the tropical commodity.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 0.2% to 5,036 ringgit ($1,215.25) a tonne in early trade. It gained 9.31% for October.

Fundamentals