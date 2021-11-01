ANL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.69%)
ASC 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.79%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
BYCO 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.39%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.05%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.39%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GGL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.61%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 40.23 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10.25%)
NETSOL 110.87 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (3.3%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.63 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.9%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.33%)
POWER 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.92%)
PRL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.87%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
SNGP 40.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
TELE 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.35%)
TRG 122.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-3.17%)
UNITY 29.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.77%)
WTL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.42%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 72.14 (1.51%)
BR30 20,859 Increased By ▲ 360.08 (1.76%)
KSE100 46,689 Increased By ▲ 470.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By ▲ 185.25 (1.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares start November on strong note; Tata Motors results in focus

Reuters Updated 01 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares kicked off November on a strong note as realty and metal stocks helped benchmark indexes rise on Monday after three straight sessions of losses, with investors awaiting Tata Motors Ltd's quarterly results due later in the day.

By 0511 GMT, the blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index had risen 0.41% to 17,744.95, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had gained 0.33% to 59,491.83.

Both indexes rose more than 30% this year to hit all-time highs last month, helped by a decline in COVID-19 cases, ample liquidity, a re-opening of the economy and expectations of a strong festive season.

However, they have lost more than 4% since their October highs on concerns about valuations and heavy selling by foreign institutional investors.

The Nifty and the Sensex fell 3.3% each over the last three sessions.

"From the market perspective, what we saw over the last three-four days was a sharp correction, which generally is considered good when we have such a one-sided rally," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Investors are back in buying mode, supported by strong September-quarter results, Garg said.

Of the 30 Nifty 50 companies that have reported September-quarter results so far, 17 have beaten estimates, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

On Monday, the Nifty metal index gained 2.58%, helped by a 12% jump in Steel Authority of India after the steelmaker posted a near eleven-fold surge in quarterly profit.

The Nifty realty index climbed 3.47%. Demand for housing and office spaces is gaining traction as the economy opens up further and the festive season starts. This was reflected in quarterly results reported by DLF and Oberoi Realty last week.

Among individual stocks, Tata Motors was down 0.8% ahead of its earnings report, while agrochemical maker UPL fell 3.5% after missing quarterly profit expectations.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares start November on strong note; Tata Motors results in focus

Digital mode of payment: 40-day grace period granted to corporate sector ends

Govt-TLP standoff ends

Weekly review: Investor sentiment remains optimistic at PSX

Delayed tariff petitions: Nepra seeks action against Discos

Wide-ranging cooperation on the cards: Russia shows interest in PSM revival

TLP: envoy expulsion demand bartered for ban withdrawal?

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

'You need a break': Bumrah says India suffering 'bubble fatigue'

Read more stories