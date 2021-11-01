Indonesia Oct inflation accelerates to 5-month high

JAKARTA: Indonesia's inflation rate climbed to 1.66% in October, the fastest in five months on rising food prices and transportation fares, matching market expectations, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The annual inflation rate in September was 1.60%. Bank Indonesia's target range is between 2% and 4%.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, edged up to 1.33% in October from 1.30% the previous month. A Reuters poll had expected a rate of 1.36%.