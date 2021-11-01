Indonesia Oct inflation accelerates to 5-month high

ANL
16.80
Increased By
▲ 0.44 (2.69%)
ASC
13.91
Increased By
▲ 0.44 (3.27%)
ASL
17.89
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
BOP
8.81
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (2.09%)
BYCO
7.25
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL
21.42
Increased By
▲ 1.92 (9.85%)
FFBL
26.48
Increased By
▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL
13.38
Increased By
▲ 0.76 (6.02%)
FNEL
8.59
Increased By
▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL
17.08
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL
32.86
Increased By
▲ 1.86 (6%)
HUMNL
6.92
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL
21.00
Increased By
▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO
28.80
Increased By
▲ 1.00 (3.6%)
KEL
3.45
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-2.54%)
MDTL
2.17
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
MLCF
40.25
Increased By
▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL
109.25
Increased By
▲ 1.92 (1.79%)
PACE
4.25
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PAEL
27.49
Increased By
▲ 1.15 (4.37%)
PIBTL
8.36
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (2.45%)
POWER
7.67
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (3.65%)
PRL
16.01
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
PTC
9.28
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
SILK
1.44
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP
40.60
Increased By
▲ 0.70 (1.75%)
TELE
17.05
Increased By
▲ 0.44 (2.65%)
TRG
121.50
Decreased By
▼ -5.32 (-4.19%)
UNITY
29.63
Increased By
▲ 1.33 (4.7%)
WTL
2.39
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (2.14%)
Comments