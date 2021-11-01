ANL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.69%)
ASC 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.27%)
ASL 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.09%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (9.85%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.02%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.6%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.54%)
MDTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.79%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.37%)
PIBTL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.45%)
POWER 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.65%)
PRL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
PTC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.75%)
TELE 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.65%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.32 (-4.19%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.7%)
WTL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.14%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 72.14 (1.51%)
BR30 20,859 Increased By ▲ 360.08 (1.76%)
KSE100 46,689 Increased By ▲ 470.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By ▲ 185.25 (1.03%)
Indonesia Oct inflation accelerates to 5-month high

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia's inflation rate climbed to 1.66% in October, the fastest in five months on rising food prices and transportation fares, matching market expectations, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The annual inflation rate in September was 1.60%. Bank Indonesia's target range is between 2% and 4%.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, edged up to 1.33% in October from 1.30% the previous month. A Reuters poll had expected a rate of 1.36%.

