ANL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.69%)
ASC 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.79%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.43%)
BYCO 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (10.26%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.39%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GGL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.61%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 40.21 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.19%)
NETSOL 110.25 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (2.72%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.33%)
POWER 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.92%)
PRL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
SNGP 40.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
TELE 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.83%)
TRG 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-3.41%)
UNITY 29.62 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.66%)
WTL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.42%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 72.14 (1.51%)
BR30 20,859 Increased By ▲ 360.08 (1.76%)
KSE100 46,689 Increased By ▲ 470.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By ▲ 185.25 (1.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Coca-Cola to buy out sports drink brand BodyArmor: report

AFP 01 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: Coca-Cola is preparing to take full control of the sports drink group BodyArmor in a deal worth $5.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Coca-Cola already holds a 30 percent stake in the sports drink group.

The buyout, which would value BodyArmor at about $8 billion, would see the soda giant buy the remaining 70 percent from BodyArmor's founders and investors, as well as a group of professional athletes who have invested in the company.

BodyArmor was backed at its founding in 2011 by basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in early 2020 and had invested $6 million in the company.

The Journal reported that Bryant's estate should collect about $400 million from the deal, citing people close to the case.

Coca-Cola boosts earnings outlook on reopening restaurants

Coca-Cola declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

BodyArmor is a competitor to industry giant Gatorade, which is owned by PepsiCo, Coca-Cola's main business rival.

BodyArmor expects sales to reach $1.4 billion this year, compared to $250 billion in 2018 when Coca-Cola first invested in the company.

Coca Cola

Comments

1000 characters

Coca-Cola to buy out sports drink brand BodyArmor: report

Digital mode of payment: 40-day grace period granted to corporate sector ends

Govt-TLP standoff ends

Weekly review: Investor sentiment remains optimistic at PSX

Delayed tariff petitions: Nepra seeks action against Discos

Wide-ranging cooperation on the cards: Russia shows interest in PSM revival

TLP: envoy expulsion demand bartered for ban withdrawal?

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

'You need a break': Bumrah says India suffering 'bubble fatigue'

Read more stories