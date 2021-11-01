ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

AFP 01 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn.

While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe.

The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.

"I think it'll be one of the biggest surprises in a long time if they didn't taper. They've been about as explicit as you can hope the Fed will ever get about a future action," Michael Feroli, chief US economist at J.P. Morgan, told AFP.

Controlling inflation is one of the Fed's top priorities, and its high level this year has tested the bank's policy of keeping its benchmark interest rate at zero for longer than in the past to spur a return to full employment.

The latest sign of the wave came Friday when the Commerce Department - the central bank's preferred inflation gauge-taker - reported prices rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in September. The most potent policy move the Fed could make against inflation is raising its lending rate off zero.

Powell has made clear that doing that will require a "substantially more stringent test" and only come after tapering the bond purchases has finished.

inflation Federal Reserve US economy Fed Chair Jerome Powell American central bank Fed's easy money policies

Comments

1000 characters

Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

Digital mode of payment: 40-day grace period granted to corporate sector ends

Govt-TLP standoff ends

Investor sentiment remains optimistic

Delayed tariff petitions: Nepra seeks action against Discos

G20 offers little new on climate

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

Algeria regrets 'biased' UN text on W.Sahara

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

TLP withdraws demand of French envoy's expulsion after successful negotiations with govt

Read more stories