S Korea 10-yr t-bond yield rises to highest in over 3 years

SEOUL: South Korea's 10-year treasury bond yield rose to its highest in more than three years, driven up by rising yields in major economies on inflation worries and as unclear messaging from global central banks failed to calm the market.

The benchmark 10-year treasury bond yield was quoted at 2.583% by 0654 GMT, the highest since Aug 2, 2018. The most liquid 3-year treasury bond yield was quoted at 2.102%, notches below an over three-year intraday high of 2.165% marked on Thursday.