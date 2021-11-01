Violation of PEPA' 97, HWM rules: EPA serves notices to 66 hospitals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has served strict notices to 66 public and private hospitals for flouting Pakistan Environmental Protection Act (PEPA), 1997 and Hospital Waste Management Rules, 2005.

The EPA issued notices clearly underscored that the hospitals were not adhering to Section 11 of PEPA, 1997 and Hospital Waste Management Rules while conducting their operational activities. The EPA has called the Chief Executive Officers to appear before the Director General and explain their defence to halt any action to be taken against their facilities by the EPA.

Deputy Director Legal and Enforcement Aamir Abbas Khan with the permission of DG EPA Farzana Altaf Shah had issued the notices. "You are further directed to bring your written defense (if any). Failure to appear shall be deemed that you have no defence to offer and ex-parte proceeding shall be initiated against you," the notice issued stated.

The hospitals found violating the regulations were Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Shifa Medical Center, NORI Hospital, PNS Hafeez, Naval Hosptial, KRL Hospital, Ali Medical Centre, MAROOF International Hospital, SARF Hospital, Get Well Medical Centre, Life Care Hospital, Maryam Hospital, PAEC General Hospital, Naqaish Hospital, Ali Hospital, CDA Hospital, Islamic International Dental Hospital, Fatima Medical Laboratory, Excel Laboratories, Islamabad Health Complex, Pak Hospital, Khan Medical Centre, Asif Medical Centre, Abbas Medical Centre, Gul Hospital and Maternity Home, Alam Medical Centre, Islamabad Dental Hospital, Federal General Hospital, Shafi Hospital, Maryam Hospital, Begam Jan Hospital, Karachi Hospital, Health Care Medical Center, Rawal Medical & Dental Hospital, Islamabad Medical Complex, Humaira Medical Centre, Shangla Health Clinic, Medicsi, Lodhi Medical Store, Samar Clinic, Asia Diagnostic Centre, Super Lab & Diagnostic Centre, MaxHealth Hospital, Agha Khan University Hospital, My Clinic, Crescent Lab & Diagnostic Centre, South East Hospital, Ch M Hussain Natt Trust Hospital, Vital Diagnostic Centre, Salma & Kafeel Medical Services, Excel Labs, Bio Diagnostic Centre, Modern Healthcare Hospital, Federal General Hospital, Shaheen Medical Laboratories, Prime Health Labs, Perfect Diagnostic Centre, Khyber Dental Clinic, Jinnah Laboratory, Islamabad Medical Centre, Bilquis Memorial Hospital, International Laser Hair Transplant, Agha Khan Laboratory collection unit.